Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $52.12 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $52.12 million and $2.70 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00100793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,511,914 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

