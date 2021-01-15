Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce sales of $128.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $133.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $518.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%.

EPAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $816,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

