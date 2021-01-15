Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.33

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.33 and traded as low as $50.00. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 1,253 shares traded.

EGHSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enghouse Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.