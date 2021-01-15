Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 58,531 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Tapestry makes up about 1.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 131,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,649. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.