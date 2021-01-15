Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,650 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for about 15.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $76.90.

