Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,493 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Albemarle comprises about 1.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,951 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 266.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $181.67. 24,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

