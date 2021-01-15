Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,803 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 36,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

