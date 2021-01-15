Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,879 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 745.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,290,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.32. 213,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $350.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.