Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 5.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 637,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 108,063 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 76,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after acquiring an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,828. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

