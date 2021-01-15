Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 19,702 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 3.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 677,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,718,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.