Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. PVH accounts for about 1.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

