Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 25,206 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,798,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034,584 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.92. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

