Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 26,063 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,063 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.77. 1,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.12. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.42.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

