Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Align Technology makes up about 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $564.67. 17,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,853. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In other news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

