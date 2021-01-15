ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 15,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,911. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 14.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 30.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.