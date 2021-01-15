Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 19,910 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00.
Shares of ENVA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $941.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.