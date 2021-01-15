Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 19,910 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00.

Shares of ENVA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $941.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

