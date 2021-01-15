EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EnQuest stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 10,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENQUF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

