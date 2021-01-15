Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,608 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

