Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 78,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $981.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.