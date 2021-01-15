Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,579. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

