Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 117,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 150,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.07 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

About Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

