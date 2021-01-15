Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

EOSE traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 9,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,405. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Investment House LLC owned 0.10% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

