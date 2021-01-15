Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,026 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,698% compared to the average daily volume of 502 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises approximately 3.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $24.56 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

