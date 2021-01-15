EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.34 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00007544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $3.34 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,198,519 coins and its circulating supply is 939,498,508 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

