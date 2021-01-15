ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of ePlus worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ePlus by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ePlus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $995,949. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.