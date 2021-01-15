EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 174,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.