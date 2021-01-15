Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $18.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $707.76. The stock had a trading volume of 492,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.