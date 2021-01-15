Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Critical Comparison

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equitable Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.87% 0.77% Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.56 $2.63 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.04 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans. It conducts its operations from main office in Cincinnati, Ohio; and full service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

