Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chegg, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 49.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 361.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

