Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GreenSky, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for GreenSky in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.04 million, a PE ratio of 101.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 91.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalik bought 1,105,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. Insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

