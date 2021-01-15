Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (ADYEY, AIAGY, AMADY, APHA, ASML, ATD.B, BBVA, BDT, BKNIY, BOUYF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 15th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Get Adyen alerts:

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$53.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil & gas producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, based on the strong operational efficiencies, it has reduced 2020 capital budget while expecting higher production volumes. Moreover, its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. The company has a strong cost control initiative as reflected in its declining lease operating expenses. However, lower oil equivalent production volumes and price of the commodity has been affecting the company’s cashflows. Moreover, the firm’s adjusted free cash flow remained in the negative territory for the last few years. Given the weak commodity price environment, the situation is not expected to improve anytime soon.”

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $171.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed in the past one year.”

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.