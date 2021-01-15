Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 15th (AAXN, ACCD, ANTM, CNK, DISCA, HPE, INTC, RJF, RL, RYB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 15th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $402.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $305.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

