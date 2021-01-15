Era Swap (ES) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $118,411.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $885,224.91 and $118,411.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 112.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

