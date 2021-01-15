Ergo One Day Volume Tops $464,128.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ergo has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $464,128.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,200.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.34 or 0.03208087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00390065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.72 or 0.01330698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00570035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.00432896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00283820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020737 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,455,550 coins and its circulating supply is 27,151,828 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

