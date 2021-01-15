Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,591. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $302.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average is $204.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

