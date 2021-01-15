ESBC Hits Market Cap of $362,484.35 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ESBC has a market cap of $362,484.35 and $48,405.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,505,345 coins and its circulating supply is 25,237,886 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.