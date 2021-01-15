ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.