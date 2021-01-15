Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

ESPR stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 28,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $715.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

