ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $15.57. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 16,206 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESSA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.