Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) Shares Gap Down to $327.60

Shares of Essentra plc (ESNT.L) (LON:ESNT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $327.60, but opened at $317.80. Essentra plc (ESNT.L) shares last traded at $318.40, with a volume of 65,989 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £960.56 million and a PE ratio of 61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.31.

In related news, insider Ralf K. Wunderlich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

