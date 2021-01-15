ethArt Market Capitalization Tops $530,354.17 (ARTE)

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ethArt has a market capitalization of $530,354.17 and $892,773.00 worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ethArt has traded flat against the US dollar. One ethArt token can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ethArt alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00473131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.37 or 0.04068898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016677 BTC.

ethArt Token Profile

ethArt (ARTE) is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

Buying and Selling ethArt

ethArt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ethArt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ethArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ethArt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ethArt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.