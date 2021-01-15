Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00020907 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $870.06 million and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.49 or 0.03221161 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

