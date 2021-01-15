Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,759.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $919,844.37 and $8,759.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can currently be bought for about $9.20 or 0.00025582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00040011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064354 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00250026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.31 or 0.91060794 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

