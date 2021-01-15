Etheroll Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Etheroll coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etheroll has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $36.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etheroll has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

About Etheroll

Etheroll is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

