Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff Sells 2,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Melissa Reiff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $221.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

