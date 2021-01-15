Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Shares Gap Up to $227.00

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $227.00, but opened at $245.00. Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) shares last traded at $237.70, with a volume of 19,691 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The stock has a market cap of £257.20 million and a P/E ratio of -206.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.92.

In other Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) news, insider Michael Scott sold 6,743 shares of Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £14,362.59 ($18,764.82).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

