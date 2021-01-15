Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 330,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,815. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 272.06 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.09.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

