European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.22

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and traded as high as $121.00. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 185,489 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £430.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

