Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on EUTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

EUTLF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

