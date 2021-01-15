Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EUTLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EUTLF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

